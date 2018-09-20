Traders Buy Shares of Netflix (NFLX) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $719.37 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $658.68 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $60.69 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Netflix had the 3rd highest net in-flow for the day. Netflix traded down ($1.60) for the day and closed at $365.36
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “$375.13” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Netflix from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Netflix from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.10.
The firm has a market cap of $160.10 billion, a PE ratio of 292.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
In other Netflix news, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 38,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.20, for a total value of $14,467,891.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,293,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total value of $364,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,895 shares of company stock worth $113,191,907 in the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Netflix by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 54,067 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,968,000 after purchasing an additional 17,294 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Netflix by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Netflix by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,974 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Netflix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFLX)
Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.
