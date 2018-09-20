Traders Buy Shares of Netflix (NFLX) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $719.37 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $658.68 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $60.69 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Netflix had the 3rd highest net in-flow for the day. Netflix traded down ($1.60) for the day and closed at $365.36

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “$375.13” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Netflix from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Netflix from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.10.

The firm has a market cap of $160.10 billion, a PE ratio of 292.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 38,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.20, for a total value of $14,467,891.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,293,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total value of $364,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,895 shares of company stock worth $113,191,907 in the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Netflix by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 54,067 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,968,000 after purchasing an additional 17,294 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Netflix by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Netflix by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,974 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

