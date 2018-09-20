Traders Buy Irhythm Technologies (IRTC) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $13.37 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $5.50 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $7.87 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Irhythm Technologies had the 26th highest net in-flow for the day. Irhythm Technologies traded down ($0.96) for the day and closed at $91.99

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Dougherty & Co cut Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Irhythm Technologies to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -71.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin M. King sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $4,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,408,224.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 14,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $1,219,799.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,537 shares of company stock valued at $7,013,900 in the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,062,000 after purchasing an additional 93,656 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,968,000 after purchasing an additional 106,337 shares during the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,789,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

