Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Dana (DAN)

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,985 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,116% compared to the average daily volume of 155 call options.

Shares of DAN opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.63. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.27.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 2.51%. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 11063.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. analysts expect that Dana will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DAN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Dana in a research note on Friday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

In related news, Director Keith E. Wandell sold 14,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $299,682.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,953.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dana by 1,472.2% during the 1st quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dana by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Dana by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Dana in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies.

