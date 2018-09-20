Traders Buy Anadarko Petroleum (APC) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $42.86 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $28.14 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $14.72 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Anadarko Petroleum had the 13th highest net in-flow for the day. Anadarko Petroleum traded down ($0.90) for the day and closed at $63.86

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APC shares. Bank of America set a $100.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $88.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Anadarko Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -51.02%.

Anadarko Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas development company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,363,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,484 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 33,104 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 504.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 28,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:APC)

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

