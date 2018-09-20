TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Switch Inc (SWCH)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,413,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,370,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Switch as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Switch in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Switch in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Switch in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Switch in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Switch by 111.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Scott Russell Gragson sold 106,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,393,544.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William Gonsalves Balelo sold 207,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,325.38, for a total transaction of $1,310,327,768.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 604,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,634,156. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $11.55 on Thursday. Switch Inc has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.78 million. Switch had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Switch Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0147 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 23rd.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Switch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia.

