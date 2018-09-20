Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 26,901 Shares of MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 6,725.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,901 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

NYSE MGM opened at $28.37 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $38.41. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $49,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel D’arrigo sold 29,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $858,689.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,619,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,155 in the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.