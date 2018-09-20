Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $784,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 266.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.08% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the second quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 234,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,712,000 after purchasing an additional 116,036 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,653,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,711,000 after buying an additional 19,942 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,291,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after buying an additional 15,606 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $160.71 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $129.72 and a 52 week high of $165.03.

