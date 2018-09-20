Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2,189.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,541 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Corning were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $30,286,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in Corning by 23.2% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 5,620,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,693,000 after buying an additional 1,057,746 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Corning by 20.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,868,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $161,450,000 after buying an additional 986,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,625,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,522,963,000 after buying an additional 803,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $21,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.45.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $35.25 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Corning had a positive return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Corning’s payout ratio is 41.86%.

In other news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,468.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,164.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 383,605 shares of company stock worth $12,649,768. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

