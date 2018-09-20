Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Total System Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.13. Total System Services posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Total System Services will report full year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Total System Services.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $956.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.79 million. Total System Services had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSS shares. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Total System Services in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Total System Services from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded Total System Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Total System Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.95.

TSS traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.09. 1,056,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Total System Services has a 12-month low of $64.56 and a 12-month high of $100.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

In other news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 15,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $1,430,475.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,321.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorenda K. Weaver sold 5,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,358 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Total System Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Total System Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Total System Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total System Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Total System Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

