Total SA (TOT) Short Interest Update

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,505,599 shares, a growth of 67.9% from the August 15th total of 2,087,991 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,629,313 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Total stock opened at $63.05 on Thursday. Total has a twelve month low of $52.95 and a twelve month high of $65.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $156.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76.
Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.19). Total had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $52.54 billion for the quarter. research analysts forecast that Total will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,322,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $249,355,000 after buying an additional 907,576 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,475,857 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $210,498,000 after buying an additional 874,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,114,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $188,615,000 after buying an additional 320,069 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,105,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $179,160,000 after buying an additional 110,236 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,826,849 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $171,195,000 after buying an additional 158,954 shares during the period. 5.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.
About Total
TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.
Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)
Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.