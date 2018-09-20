Total SA (TOT) Short Interest Update

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,505,599 shares, a growth of 67.9% from the August 15th total of 2,087,991 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,629,313 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Total stock opened at $63.05 on Thursday. Total has a twelve month low of $52.95 and a twelve month high of $65.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $156.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.19). Total had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $52.54 billion for the quarter. research analysts forecast that Total will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7442 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,322,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $249,355,000 after buying an additional 907,576 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,475,857 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $210,498,000 after buying an additional 874,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,114,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $188,615,000 after buying an additional 320,069 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,105,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $179,160,000 after buying an additional 110,236 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,826,849 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $171,195,000 after buying an additional 158,954 shares during the period. 5.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

