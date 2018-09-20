Timothy R. Stone Sells 8,619 Shares of Snap Inc (SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Timothy R. Stone sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $80,070.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,224,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,374,146.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SNAP stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,749,652. Snap Inc has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of -2.84.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. Snap had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $262.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.24 million. research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.52.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Snap by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. City Financial Investment Co Ltd purchased a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $2,618,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $1,043,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Snap by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 131,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows to creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps to surface the most interesting stories from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

