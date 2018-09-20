Tile Shop (TTS) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

TTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tile Shop from $7.40 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tile Shop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tile Shop from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Tile Shop in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Tile Shop from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ:TTS opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $408.47 million, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.82. Tile Shop has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $15.25.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Tile Shop had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Tile Shop will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tile Shop news, Director Peter J. Jacullo III acquired 21,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $150,489.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the second quarter worth $446,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its holdings in Tile Shop by 34.7% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 150,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 38,704 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tile Shop by 24.3% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 356,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 69,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tile Shop by 34.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 699,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 178,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP raised its holdings in Tile Shop by 14.9% in the second quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 58,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

