Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 830 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (IYW)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 350.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $190.61 on Thursday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $145.77 and a 1 year high of $196.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

