Tiedemann Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Square, Inc. (SQ)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the first quarter worth approximately $180,818,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Square by 121.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,523,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,951,000 after purchasing an additional 836,256 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the first quarter worth approximately $40,131,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 2,070.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 827,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,025,000 after purchasing an additional 789,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Square during the second quarter worth approximately $36,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Square from $43.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Raymond James started coverage on Square in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Square to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Square from $57.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.39.

NYSE:SQ opened at $84.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of -848.00 and a beta of 4.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $92.92.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $385.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.99 million. Square had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $9,314,364.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $130,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,756,722.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,486,146 shares of company stock worth $110,508,116. Corporate insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

