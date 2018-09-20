ThyssenKrupp (TKA) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TKA has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Commerzbank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Independent Research set a €23.50 ($27.33) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ThyssenKrupp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €27.34 ($31.79).

Shares of FRA:TKA opened at €20.26 ($23.56) on Monday. ThyssenKrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($31.41).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of mechanical, plant, and materials technologies in Germany and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges.

