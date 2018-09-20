Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Holdings Cut by Green Square Capital LLC

Green Square Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,801 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Randolph Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,188,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 582,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,141,000 after purchasing an additional 197,899 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 219,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,368,000 after purchasing an additional 54,406 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 355.5% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,210,000 after purchasing an additional 18,099 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

THO has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Friday, August 17th. Sidoti dropped their price target on Thor Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Shares of THO stock opened at $105.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.29. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.62 and a 52-week high of $161.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles segments. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, and Basecamp trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, A.C.E., Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, and Redhawk trade names; and luxury Class A motorhomes under Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names.

Read More: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.