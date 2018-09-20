Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,845,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,758,000 after purchasing an additional 821,146 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 210.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,742,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923,592 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth approximately $797,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 27.4% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,085,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,588,000 after purchasing an additional 233,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 151.1% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 261,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 157,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of TRI opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Thomson Reuters Corp has a twelve month low of $36.52 and a twelve month high of $48.61.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

