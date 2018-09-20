Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Shares Bought by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 10,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.95, for a total value of $11,697,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,892,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick M. Durbin sold 20,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.87, for a total transaction of $4,806,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO stock opened at $241.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.51 and a 12-month high of $244.37.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, September 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Leerink Swann boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

