TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Trading 8.5% Higher

Shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) traded up 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.75. 3,546,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 2,483,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 7.88.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 582.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John C.K. Iv Milligan sold 250,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,597,419 shares in the company, valued at $9,744,255.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 184,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $1,148,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,485,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,349,888.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 616,800 shares of company stock worth $3,824,800. 22.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 20.3% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 68,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 0.7% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,646,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 96.3% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.

