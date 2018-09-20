TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TGTX. BidaskClub cut TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $8.95 on Monday. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.16.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97,412.51% and a negative return on equity of 177.79%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $623,393.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 473,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,857.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. venBio Select Advisor LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 5,229,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,156 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,452 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2,148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 888,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after acquiring an additional 849,233 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,081,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,667,000 after acquiring an additional 605,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $8,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

