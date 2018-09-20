Telecom Italia (TI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telecom Italia (NYSE:TI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “The Telecom Italia Group is engaged principally in the communication sector that operates mainly in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin and South America. This includes telephone and data services on fixed lines (for final retail customers and wholesale providers), the development of fiber optic networks for wholesale customers, BroadBand services, Internet services, domestic and international mobile telecommunications (especially in Brazil), and the television sector using both analog and digital terrestrial technology. The Group also operates businesses in the office products sector. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas reissued an underperform rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. UBS Group lowered Telecom Italia from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered Telecom Italia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Citigroup raised Telecom Italia from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Telecom Italia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.61.

NYSE:TI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.68. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,303. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. Telecom Italia has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $11.28.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TI. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Telecom Italia by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 118,690 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Italia in the 2nd quarter worth $1,498,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Italia in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Italia in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Italia in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin, and South America. It offers landline and mobile telecommunications, voice, messaging, data, Internet, and broadband services for consumers, as well as for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, public sector clients, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

