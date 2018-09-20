Teck Resources (TECK) Shares Gap Up to $24.69

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.19, but opened at $24.69. Teck Resources shares last traded at $25.08, with a volume of 2467027 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TECK shares. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. Teck Resources had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Ltd will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 4.37%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Teck Resources by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,410,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,126 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Teck Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,948,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,286,000 after purchasing an additional 159,699 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Teck Resources by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,910,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,415,000 after purchasing an additional 309,739 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 183,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 254,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 17,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

