TechTarget Inc (TTGT) Director Bruce Levenson Sells 45,000 Shares

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Bruce Levenson sold 45,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,540.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.27 million, a P/E ratio of 80.83 and a beta of 1.07. TechTarget Inc has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.81 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.