Tallgrass Energy (TGE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Tallgrass Energy GP, LP is a limited partnership company. The company is engaged in the transportation, storage and processing of natural gas, the transportation of crude oil and the provision of water business services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry through its subsidiary. Tallgrass Energy GP, LP is based in LEAWOOD, United States. “

TGE has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Barclays began coverage on Tallgrass Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tallgrass Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Tallgrass Energy stock opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.91. Tallgrass Energy has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $28.94.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $193.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.50 million. Tallgrass Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGE. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Tallgrass Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Tallgrass Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tallgrass Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Tallgrass Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Tallgrass Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,932,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

