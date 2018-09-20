Talend SA (TLND) Stake Increased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Talend were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLND. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Talend by 284.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 29,129 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Talend during the first quarter worth about $1,299,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Talend by 254.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc ca lifted its position in shares of Talend by 16.2% during the first quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc ca now owns 29,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AO Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Talend by 14.7% during the first quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 138,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 17,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLND opened at $68.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Talend SA has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $71.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.89 and a beta of 0.11.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Talend had a negative net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 190.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Talend’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Talend SA will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TLND. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Talend from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Talend from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Talend from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup set a $86.00 price target on shares of Talend and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.17.

Talend SA provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

