TAG Immobilien (TEG) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been assigned a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.50 ($25.00) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Nord/LB set a €20.12 ($23.40) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €19.60 ($22.79).

Shares of TEG opened at €20.44 ($23.77) on Tuesday. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €12.41 ($14.43) and a 52-week high of €16.70 ($19.42).

TAG Immobilien AG acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany.. It also operates commercial real estate properties and boarding houses. As of December 31, 2017, the company managed approximately 83,000 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

