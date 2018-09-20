Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) CEO Gerald R. Mattys Sells 21,098 Shares

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 21,098 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total value of $1,396,898.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,227 shares in the company, valued at $20,871,179.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gerald R. Mattys also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 26th, Gerald R. Mattys sold 20,000 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $1,087,600.00.

NASDAQ:TCMD traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,511. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $72.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Tactile Systems Technology to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 31.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,266,000 after buying an additional 566,881 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 16.2% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 748,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,929,000 after buying an additional 104,208 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 5.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 628,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,701,000 after purchasing an additional 31,714 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 11.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 363,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 22.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 49,350 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

