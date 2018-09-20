Synovus Financial (SNV) Given “Hold” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $56.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SNV. Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.08.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

SNV opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $43.15 and a one year high of $57.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.60 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 21.47%. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky bought 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,060.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 66,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,269.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy bought 2,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.68 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,318.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,310 shares of company stock worth $214,173 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,945,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,066,000 after buying an additional 1,210,436 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,589,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,250,000 after buying an additional 1,485,871 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,742,000 after buying an additional 208,640 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,597,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,245,000 after buying an additional 891,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,057,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,894,000 after buying an additional 531,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.