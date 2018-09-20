SyncFab (MFG) Price Hits $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last week, SyncFab has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One SyncFab token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, BitForex, CoinExchange and Cobinhood. SyncFab has a market cap of $484,269.00 and $522.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SyncFab alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006908 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015380 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000332 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00278481 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00153713 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000208 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008708 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $418.13 or 0.06427707 BTC.

SyncFab Token Profile

SyncFab was first traded on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,422,359 tokens. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com . The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SyncFab

SyncFab can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, BitForex, Bancor Network, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SyncFab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SyncFab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SyncFab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SyncFab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.