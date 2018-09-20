Symantec Co. (SYMC) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Symantec were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYMC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Symantec by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,064,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,185,000 after buying an additional 5,508,428 shares in the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Symantec by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 16,695,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,567,000 after buying an additional 2,962,563 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Symantec by 2,196.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,705,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after buying an additional 2,587,635 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Symantec by 235.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,419,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,405,000 after buying an additional 2,400,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Symantec by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,116,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,308,000 after buying an additional 2,268,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYMC opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. Symantec Co. has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $34.20.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Symantec had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Symantec Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. Symantec’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYMC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Symantec from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Symantec from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Symantec in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

Symantec Profile

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

