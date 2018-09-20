Swiss National Bank Purchases 11,300 Shares of Quantenna Communications Inc (QTNA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ:QTNA) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.10% of Quantenna Communications worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTNA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Quantenna Communications by 607.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 647,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 556,192 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Quantenna Communications by 2,686.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 520,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 502,183 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quantenna Communications during the first quarter worth $5,630,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Quantenna Communications during the second quarter worth $5,609,000. Finally, Lyon Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quantenna Communications during the first quarter worth $4,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QTNA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Quantenna Communications from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded Quantenna Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Quantenna Communications from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Quantenna Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Quantenna Communications from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

In related news, CEO Sam Heidari sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $35,726.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,532.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David William Carroll sold 8,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $126,670.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,272.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,347 shares of company stock worth $1,119,580 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTNA stock opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $690.13 million, a PE ratio of 133.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.97. Quantenna Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $19.41.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.97 million. Quantenna Communications had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Quantenna Communications Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quantenna Communications Profile

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax.

