Swiss National Bank Has $715,000 Holdings in SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.11% of SandRidge Energy worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,679 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,469,000 after buying an additional 64,271 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 614,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after buying an additional 64,180 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 557,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after buying an additional 52,407 shares during the last quarter. Sound Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter worth $6,008,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

SD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SandRidge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SandRidge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th.

Shares of SD opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.26. SandRidge Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $21.90.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.46 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,096.8 net producing wells; approximately 643,000 net acres under lease; and two rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and two rigs drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 177.6 million barrels of oil equivalent.

