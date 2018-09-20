Swiss National Bank Acquires New Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5,364.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $20.42 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $25.79.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

In related news, insider Ryan J. Watts sold 18,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $330,928.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $349,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

