Swiss National Bank Acquires 15,400 Shares of Dynex Capital Inc (DX)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) by 18.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dynex Capital by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 42,542 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Dynex Capital by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,730,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,302,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Dynex Capital by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 11,723 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Dynex Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Dynex Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DX opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.58. Dynex Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $7.41.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 93.79% and a return on equity of 13.60%. analysts forecast that Dynex Capital Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.32%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.63%.

DX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $7.00 price target on shares of Dynex Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

