Swarm 24 Hour Volume Hits $28,288.00 (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. In the last week, Swarm has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. One Swarm token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001636 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. Swarm has a total market cap of $5.38 million and approximately $28,288.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006037 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015578 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00273035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00151584 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000206 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.63 or 0.06340130 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008416 BTC.

Swarm was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,113,355 tokens. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Swarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

