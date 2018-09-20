SureRemit 1-Day Volume Tops $17,577.00 (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 20th. One SureRemit token can now be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $6.31 million and approximately $17,577.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SureRemit has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015268 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000339 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00277633 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00153268 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000212 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008799 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.19 or 0.06439249 BTC.

SureRemit Token Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

SureRemit Token Trading

SureRemit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

