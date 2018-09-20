Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $47.00 price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $56.00 price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.67.

SUPN stock opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $61.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $99.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.01 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 30.57%. sell-side analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 7,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $467,076.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,076.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,982,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,464.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,690,669 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,287,000 after buying an additional 618,722 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4,144.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,617,365 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,257 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,994 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,275,155 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,402,000 after purchasing an additional 62,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 957,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,290,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

