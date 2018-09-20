Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,111,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 149,619 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.37% of Superior Energy Services worth $20,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 477,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 133,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 94,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the period.

SPN opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Superior Energy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

