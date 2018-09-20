Copart (CPRT) Given a $63.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) received a $63.00 price target from research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CPRT. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.
Shares of Copart stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,285. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Copart has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $67.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94.
In other Copart news, insider William E. Franklin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $5,304,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,810.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Copart by 211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Copart by 1,457.5% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 119.4% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.
