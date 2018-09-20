Copart (CPRT) Given a $63.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) received a $63.00 price target from research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CPRT. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of Copart stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,285. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Copart has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $67.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). Copart had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $449.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Copart will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, insider William E. Franklin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $5,304,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,810.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Copart by 211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Copart by 1,457.5% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 119.4% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.