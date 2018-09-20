Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Insider Sells $79,650.00 in Stock

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) insider Brad N. Graves sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $79,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,225 shares in the company, valued at $656,714.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.94. Summit Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $128.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.24 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.98%. analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners LP will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMLP. SunTrust Banks set a $19.00 target price on Summit Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Summit Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMLP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,790,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,934,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,180,000 after acquiring an additional 489,437 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,738,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,566,000 after acquiring an additional 436,758 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,103,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,787,000 after acquiring an additional 340,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 819,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after acquiring an additional 234,671 shares in the last quarter. 43.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

