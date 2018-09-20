Sturgeon Ventures LLP Has $6.76 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,267 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 6.9% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,511,408 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,377,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,290 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 39,296.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 929,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 926,996 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 49,540.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 907,422 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 905,594 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,794,760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,302,183,000 after acquiring an additional 837,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,367,000. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.57, for a total value of $294,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,274.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore A. Sarandos sold 111,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $40,100,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,895 shares of company stock valued at $113,191,907 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $366.96 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.55 and a 52 week high of $423.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $160.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.57, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, June 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “$375.13” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $413.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.10.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

