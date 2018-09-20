Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 6,421 Shares of POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO (PRFZ)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. trimmed its position in POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO (BMV:PRFZ) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,421 shares during the period. POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO accounts for 1.1% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRFZ. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 459,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,237,000 after acquiring an additional 43,727 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,926,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO by 27.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,915,000 after acquiring an additional 48,475 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO by 19.1% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 127,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,385,000 after acquiring an additional 20,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO by 30.5% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 82,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 19,166 shares in the last quarter.

Get POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO alerts:

POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO stock opened at $142.77 on Thursday. POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO has a 12 month low of $112.11 and a 12 month high of $136.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO (BMV:PRFZ).

Receive News & Ratings for POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.