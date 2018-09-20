Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 16.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 6.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.6% in the first quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 59,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in shares of Cummins by 7.2% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Cummins by 4.1% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $148.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.61. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.90 and a 52 week high of $194.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.31). Cummins had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

In other Cummins news, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total transaction of $102,826.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tracy A. Embree sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $65,465.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,122 shares in the company, valued at $584,087.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cummins from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cummins from $168.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.10.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

