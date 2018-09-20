Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,546,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $712,624,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $638,772,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $467,836,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $221,682,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $18,695,000.

RSP opened at $107.83 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.13 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

