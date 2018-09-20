Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 83,299 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,299 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 1.5% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,714,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434,363 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 40,474.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,416,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,373 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,861,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,819,000 after purchasing an additional 604,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,785,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,609,000 after purchasing an additional 560,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,920,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $52.13 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $50.21 and a one year high of $58.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

