Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 7,518 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 40.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,518 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,248,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,095,787,000 after buying an additional 117,082 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,028,490,000 after purchasing an additional 147,745 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,552,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $754,213,000 after purchasing an additional 292,851 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,337,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $690,562,000 after purchasing an additional 32,879 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,152,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $727,290,000 after purchasing an additional 180,584 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 25,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total transaction of $8,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 90,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,333,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 7,250 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.64, for a total transaction of $2,346,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,003.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $352.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.02.

Shares of LMT opened at $339.30 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $291.52 and a 1-year high of $363.00. The stock has a market cap of $97.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.39. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 944.31%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 60.02%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

