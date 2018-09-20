Storj (STORJ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $38.96 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Storj has a market cap of $38.96 million and $2.07 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. One Storj token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00004474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, CoinTiger and ABCC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015574 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00273637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00151540 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000208 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008393 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.76 or 0.06062040 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

Storj was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . Storj’s official website is storj.io

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, OKEx, Bittrex, Gate.io, Huobi, Binance, Liquid, CoinTiger, Radar Relay, Upbit, Livecoin, Ethfinex, IDEX, Poloniex, ABCC, Liqui and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

