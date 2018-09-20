Store Capital Corp (STOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $127.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) to post $127.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Store Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.30 million and the lowest is $124.97 million. Store Capital reported sales of $104.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Store Capital will report full year sales of $503.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $494.82 million to $507.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $558.27 million per share, with estimates ranging from $507.82 million to $584.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Store Capital.

Get Store Capital alerts:

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Store Capital had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 37.26%. The firm had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Store Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho set a $30.00 price target on Store Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Store Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Shares of STOR stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,587,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,041. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.15. Store Capital has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $29.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 72.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Store Capital by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,626,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,361,000 after buying an additional 962,442 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Store Capital by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 14,682 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Store Capital by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 158,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Store Capital by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Store Capital by 662.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,084 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Store Capital (STOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.