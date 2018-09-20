Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,459 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,067% compared to the typical volume of 125 put options.

SKT opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $26.73. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.92 million. research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SKT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, EVP Chad Perry sold 2,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $47,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,043.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $107,930 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 510 different brand name companies.

