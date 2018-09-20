Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 16,416 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 960% compared to the average volume of 1,549 call options.

In related news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $35,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,289.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George Martin J. St sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $58,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $285,850. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HPM Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 13.5% during the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 23,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 23.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 9.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 127,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBLU. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 53 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 101 destinations in 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

